This Guy Wins Christmas

A man in Iowa has erected a 14-foot lawn ornament inspired by the leg lamp in the movie “A Christmas Story,” and it’s the most perfect amazing lawn decoration EVER.

It's a major award! https://t.co/tX1RzMtJNv — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) December 8, 2017

A 14-foot kayak frame makes up the stem of the leg, which is wired with LED lights and connected with ribs.

He stretched fabric to make up the lampshade and used bungee chords to keep the decoration upright. Of course, he didn’t forget the FRAGILE sign. Perfection.

