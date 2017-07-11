When You Crowd Surf Your Way On Stage At A Coldplay Show…

How cool is this?!?! Coldplay performed over the weekend in Dublin and Chris Martin noticed a guy crowd surfing in his wheelchair. What does he do? Invite and help the guy get on stage!

They ended up improvising a song about Dublin and the man busted out his harmonica in front of 83,000 people.

Chris sang, “Well here we are in Dublin, me and my friend Rob, he is 29-years-old and training is his job. Well here we are in Dublin and what an awesome crowd, I’ve been all over the world and I’ve never seen anybody so loud.”

So. Cool.

