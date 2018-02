Remember the radio DJ who grabbed Taylor Swift’s butt, David Mueller,…they sued each other and she won a $1 judgement? Well he DID get another radio job in Greenwood, Mississippi. (REAL TALK: SUPER GLAD OUR BOSSES DIDN’T HIRE HIM..’CAUSE…EW.)

His new station had to evacuate after they were emailed a bomb threat.

No arrests have been made and federal agents are looking into the incident.

