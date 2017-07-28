The Guy Justin Bieber Hit With His Truck Says Justin Is A Good Guy
By Kelly K
|
Jul 28, 2017 @ 6:57 AM

The photographer that Justin Bieber hit with his big truck leaving church this week made a video saying Justin was a compassionate, good guy. Maurice Lamont suffered non-life threatening injuries.  Bieber fully cooperated with police and was not charged.

BTW…Justin  has a second dad.   He considers his pastor, Carl Lentz, his second father. Justin was lonely during most of the Purpose tour. He’s been estranged from his mother, and had no relationship with his dad for some time now. His pastor flew to visit Justin often. Sources at the church say Justin and his pastor spent almost every day together within the last month and one source described them as “nearly inseparable.”

Sidebar…ladies…pastor Carl is HOT.

Related Content

Bieber and the Beast??
Tiger Woods’ Arrest: VIDEO
Celebs Want Face Time With Celine After Her Amazin...
The Backstreet Boys Are Glad Social Media WasnR...
The Latest In The Brangelina Divorce
Justin Bieber Hits Photographer With Truck
Comments