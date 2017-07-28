The Guy Justin Bieber Hit With His Truck Says Justin Is A Good Guy

The photographer that Justin Bieber hit with his big truck leaving church this week made a video saying Justin was a compassionate, good guy. Maurice Lamont suffered non-life threatening injuries. Bieber fully cooperated with police and was not charged.

BTW…Justin has a second dad. He considers his pastor, Carl Lentz, his second father. Justin was lonely during most of the Purpose tour. He’s been estranged from his mother, and had no relationship with his dad for some time now. His pastor flew to visit Justin often. Sources at the church say Justin and his pastor spent almost every day together within the last month and one source described them as “nearly inseparable.”

Sidebar…ladies…pastor Carl is HOT.