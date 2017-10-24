Guy Gets $149 Ticket For CRAZY Reason

Police cars are parked in front of the Waldo Police Department in Waldo, Fla., Thursday Oct. 2, 2014. The tiny north Florida town known nationally as a speed trap decided on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014, to officially dismantle its police force. The move came weeks after the police chief and interim chief resigned due to state investigations into ticket quotas, mishandling of evidence and other issues. The Alachua County Sheriffs Office is now in charge of policing the town of 1,000, leaving some citizens worried that the speeding problem will worsen, and that criminals will feel like they have carte blanche. (AP Photo/Jason Dearen)

If I got a ticket for every time I was caught singing loudly in my car, I’d be broke.

A guy named Taoufik Moalla was driving in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, Canada last month. And C+C’s massive hit from 1990, “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”, came on the radio.

And because Taoufik is only human, he started singing along. LOUDLY.

Then he saw a siren behind him. Some cops pulled him over because they saw him SCREAMING and apparently they thought maybe he was in danger.

But even though he wasn’t, they STILL gave him a $118 ticket for screaming in his car…..

Taoufik says he’s not entirely sure that singing or screaming in your car is illegal, so he’s planning to contest the ticket once he gets a court date.

Seriously, if that’s illegal, I should be in jail.

