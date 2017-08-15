Guy Claiming To Be “Alice In Wonderland” Damages Liquor Store

A Florida man (say no more) told cops his name was “Alice In Wonderland” after he used a forklift to cause $128,000 in damage to a liquor store.

Matthew Horace Jones was driving the forklift around the area and pointed the piece of machinery at officers when they arrived. When the guy gave himself up he said a “hookah-smoking caterpillar” told him to destroy the building.

OK.

He said he was upset the store sold alcohol and he had a problem with that.

While getting arrested the man said his name was “Alice In Wonderland.” He faces several charges including felony grand theft and use of a motor vehicle to damage property.