Looks like James Corden has roped in Victoria Beckham to do some Spice Girls Carpool Karaoke!!

And set your DVR for April 23rd…Christina Aguilera will be doing a “Carpool Karaoke” primetime special. I, Tonya‘s Allison Janney and Anna Faris will also round out the special’s crew, as well Kunal Nayyar of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon’s Iain Armitage.