This is a Guaranteed Way to NOT Get a Second Date…

A drunk woman in Texas caused $300,000 in damage to a lawyer’s art collection while the two were on a date.

The lawyer said he called an Uber for the woman after she got too drunk. The woman hid in his home and became angry when he called a second Uber to get her to leave.

She ripped several paintings off his wall and poured red wine on others. She also threw two sculptures valued at $20,000 each across the room, shattering them. Yikessss…..

The woman was later arrested and charged with criminal mischief.