Group of Girls Pull A “John Tucker Must Die”

A group of women pulled a “John Tucker Must Die” and got revenge on a bad date after he booked to meet six people in one night at the same venue.

Thread alert: so I go on what I think might be a date with a guy my friends set me up on on my birthday (yes it's a bit hazy). — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

Lisette had been set up on a blind date by her friends but after arriving at the bar where they had planned to meet, realized she was not the only one he was scheduled to meet.

We meet up at a bar my friend works at. Said friend proceeds to text me telling me this guy sucks and I should run — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

To make the situation less awkward she decided to ‘play the friend’ so as not to embarrass date number two. However, as soon as the man was out of sight she debriefed the woman on the situation. Suddenly, to their amazement, a third arrived to meet the same man.

I show up and he sucks but I figure I'll stay because my friends are working at the bar — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

The women “decided to be best friends, left together to go get drinks and dinner at another bar and left homeboy with the bill”.

However, not long after leaving they are alerted by the bar tender that the ‘homeboy’ is not yet finished and a fourth girl has arrived for another date.

Then the third girl shows up – we'll call her Riley. The guy leaves again and Riley, katie, and I team up and decide to JT Must Die this sit — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

The group of new found friends come to her rescue not before intercepting a fifth date.

The women then find the man with a sixth date and after a confrontation, they decide it’s time to head home.

The two girls and I decided to be best friends, left together to go get drinks and dinner at another bar and left homeboy with the bill 👌🏽 — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

They were on Good Morning America Wednesday.