Groped Waitress Opens Up About Body Slamming Customer

Video that shows a waitress being groped by a male customer went viral last week and now the waitress opens up about the incident.

The video in question shows a male customer groping 21 year old Emelia Holden at Vinnie VanGo Go’s pizza restaurant in Savannah, Georgia as he walked passed her. In the video, you can then see Emelia grabbing the man by the shirt and slams him to the ground. You can then see Emelia giving him a piece of her mind. It’s an incredible video.

Emelia has finally spoken publicly about the incident. Holden told The New York Times that it was the first time she was touched inappropriately as a waitress at Vinnie Van Go-Go’s Pizza in Savannah, Georgia. Holden said, “We deal with a lot. My whole thing is respect. As long as you respect me, I’m going to respect you. Holden also said she cried after the outpouring of support from others who have been harassed or assaulted.

