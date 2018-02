New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski made a 911 call to police when he came home to Boston to find his house was burglarized while he was at the Super Bowl.

According to the police report, burglars broke into the house through a window and raided several rooms.

The burglary occurred on Sunday evening. No word on what items were stolen, but a dispatcher was heard on a police scanner saying that “multiple safes and possible guns” were stolen.