Gronk & Donut Shop Have Different Messages About Tide Pods

The Tide Pod challenge is the most ridiculous thing going around the Internet right now.

Tide got New England Patriots star, Rob Gronkowski to clarify they should only be used for laundry (because that needed to be stated).

But there’s this donut shop in Texas sending a different message about the ‘Tide Pod challenge’… by selling edible Tide Pod donuts.

The donuts are frosted to look like the Tide Pods and are even filled with sprinkes to mimic the powdered detergent inside of the actual pods.

FYI… the “challenge” is dangerous and stupid. Tide Pods can cause vomiting, throat burns and eye injuries, for starters.