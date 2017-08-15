This Grocery List Is Pretty Normal, Until The End

Everything about this grocery list found by Scott McClelland is pretty normal. Until the very end.

A grocery list I found at one of our @HEB stores. Read to the bottom! What aisle are "hoochies" on? @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/Zd9b7vPVJT — Scott McClelland (@HEBScott) August 11, 2017

I mean it includes organic baby carrots, bananas, pickles, those little yogurts…

Then you get to the bottom of the list where, in all red, the list reads, “Do NOT look at the hoochies!!!”

So where would the hoochies be at a grocery store?? 😂

Near the liquor aisle Scott. Duh — Atom Smasher (@atomsmashershow) August 12, 2017

Obviously.