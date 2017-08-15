This Grocery List Is Pretty Normal, Until The End
By Ben Davis
|
Aug 15, 2017 @ 8:48 AM
SOURCE: twitter.com/HEBScott

Everything about this grocery list found by Scott McClelland is pretty normal.  Until the very end.

I mean it includes organic baby carrots, bananas, pickles, those little yogurts…

Then you get to the bottom of the list where, in all red, the list reads, “Do NOT look at the hoochies!!!”

So where would the hoochies be at a grocery store?? 😂

Obviously.

