“Grey’s Anatomy’s” Ellen Pompeo Is Making A Record-Breaking Salary…And Gets Real About Her Co-Stars
By Kelly K
Jan 18, 2018 @ 6:51 AM

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo has become the highest-paid actress in a TV drama, making a record-breaking salary. She signed a two-year extension of her contract with ABC Studios, that’s worth about $20 million a year which is $575,000 per episode.

She also gave a recent interview to the Hollywood Reporter where she gets real about her relationship with former co-star Patrick Dempsey…For me, Patrick [Dempsey] leaving the show [in 2015] was a defining moment, deal-wise. They could always use him as leverage against me — ‘We don’t need you; we have Patrick’ — which they did for years. I don’t know if they also did that to him, because he and I never discussed our deals. There were many times where I reached out about joining together to negotiate, but he was never interested in that. At one point, I asked for $5,000 more than him just on principle, because the show is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and I’m Meredith Grey. They wouldn’t give it to me. And I could have walked away, so why didn’t I? It’s my show; I’m the number one. I’m sure I felt what a lot of these other actresses feel: Why should I walk away from a great part because of a guy? You feel conflicted but then you figure, ‘I’m not going to let a guy drive me out of my own house.’”

Then she talked about the show’s decision to add Martin Henderson (as Nathan Riggs) to the cast so soon after Meredith became a widow:

“So, what does it look like when he leaves the show? First, it looks like a ratings spike, and I had a nice chuckle about that. But the truth is, the ink wasn’t even dry on his exit papers before they rushed in a new guy. I was on vacation in Sicily, decompressing — it was a long working relationship and it was a tumultuous end and I needed a moment to just chill with some rosé — and they’re calling me, going, ‘What do you think of this guy?’ ‘What do you think of this guy?’ And they’re sending pictures. I was like, ‘Are you people f–ing nuts? Why do you feel that you have to replace this person?’ I couldn’t believe how fast the studio and the network felt like they had to get a penis in there. We brought in Martin Henderson, but they didn’t love the storyline, so that ended.”

 

SOURCE

