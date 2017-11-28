Some Grammy Nominations Shockers

Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar are leading the pack with the most nominations for the 60th annual Grammy Awards. The nominations are heavy on hip-hop and R&B and left some mainstream pop stars, including Ed Sheeran, shut out of major prizes.

Jay-Z got eight nods for his album “4:44,” Kendrick Lamar had seven for “DAMN.,” … Bruno Mars had six nominations, and Childish Gambino, Khalid, SZA and No I.D. (Jay-Z’s producer) each had five.

Contenders for record of the year include Jay-Z for “The Story of O.J.”; Mr. Lamar for “HUMBLE.”; Mr. Mars for “24K Magic”; Childish Gambino for “Redbone”; and the “Despacito,” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Justin Bieber.

The best new artist category Khalid and Alessia Cara, and two young women, SZA and Julia Michaels. Ms. Cara and Khalid are also the featured singers on Logic’s “1-800-273-8255,” (which is the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline).

Best Pop Solo Performance

• Love So Soft

Kelly Clarkson

• Praying

Kesha

• Million Reasons

Lady Gaga

• What About Us

P!nk

• Shape Of You

Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

• Something Just Like This

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

• Despacito

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

• Thunder

Imagine Dragons

• Feel It Still

Portugal. The Man

• Stay

Zedd & Alessia Cara

Find out who wins on Jan. 28 when the Grammys are live from New York for the first time in 15 years.

