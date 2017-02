This will leave you feeling all the feels.

Taylor Swift’s 2016 Grammy acceptance speech is now being used in a powerful new commercial for the 2017 Grammys.

Remember last year Taylor won “Album of the Year” for 1989 at a time when she was feuding with Kanye West over his song “Famous” and the lyrics “I made that b—- famous” were well publicized.

Taylor spoke out during her speech, and those words are repeated by little girls line by line in the spot. OMG!!

Here is the original speech:

