Graeter’s Is Making Ice Cream Beer

Graeter’s Ice Cream has partnered with Kentucky-based Braxton Brewing Co. to release an ice-cream inspired stout beer!

A collaboration between two handcrafted families, introducing @graeters Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout! https://t.co/UI5ctqnmIw pic.twitter.com/79RfzAIwiR — BraxtonBrewCo (@BraxtonBrewCo) January 24, 2017

The canned beverages will hit Kroger stores and other grocery retailers in Cincinnati, Dayton, Lexington and Louisville beginning Feb. 6.

