‘Gotti’ Earns A Very Rare Rating From Rotten Tomatoes

John Travolta’s new mob biopic, Gotti, earned the rare Rotten Tomatoes score of 0%.

In case you were wondering what that meant…here are some reviews from top critics: It’s not a good movie.

And:

You might think this sounds hilariously bad. It must be so bad it’s kind of good, right? Wrong. Gotti is not remotely fun, even ironically.

And: I’d rather wake up next to a severed horse head than ever watch “Gotti” again.

On the other end of the spectrum, Incredibles 2 set a record for the biggest animated opening EVER with $180 million.

MORE HERE