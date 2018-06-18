‘Gotti’ Earns A Very Rare Rating From Rotten Tomatoes
By Kelly K
|
Jun 18, 2018 @ 10:07 AM

John Travolta’s new mob biopic, Gotti, earned the rare Rotten Tomatoes score of 0%.

In case you were wondering what that meant…here are some reviews from top critics:  It’s not a good movie.

And:
You might think this sounds hilariously bad. It must be so bad it’s kind of good, right? Wrong. Gotti is not remotely fun, even ironically.

And: I’d rather wake up next to a severed horse head than ever watch “Gotti” again.

On the other end of the spectrum, Incredibles 2 set a record for the biggest animated opening EVER with $180 million.

