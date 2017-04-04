It Got Real For Bachelor Nick on DWTS By Kelly K | Apr 4, 9:30 AM Bachelor Nick was having a hard time keeping up with Peta’s challenging choreography…and they ended up in the bottom two last night on “Dancing With the Stars”… Sidebar…can we mention how UHMAZING and powerful Derek and Julianne’s performance was?? CharoDerek HoughDWTSJulianne HoughNick ViallVegas Night Related Content Nick Jonas Swimming In His Skivvies…You̵... Bachelor Nick Is Engaged…And America Is Deal... Jennifer Aniston Makes Her Bachelor Picks…An... Nick Viall Is Officially The Next ‘Bachelor&... Meet The New Bachelorette! Bachelor Nick Makes His DWTS Debut