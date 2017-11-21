Gordon Ramsay Shows You How To Make The Best Turkey Ever

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Gordon Ramsay arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Ramsay's spokeswoman told the AP on Oct. 5, 2017, that an article from a hox site that claimed Ramsay declined service to NFL players at one of his restaurants was "nonsense." She said the restaurant mentioned in the piece does not exist. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Gordon Ramsey may not be the nicest cook in the kitchen. But his tactic for making your turkey moist is on point! Try it and let me know how it turned out.

I’m unsure of the measurements, but here’s what you’ll need:

Soft Butter

Salt & Pepper

Olive Oil

2 Lemons

3 Cloves of Garlic

Chopped Parsley

2 Onions

Bay Leaves