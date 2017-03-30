Good News: Waiter Receives Job Offers After Helping Disabled Customer

Joe Thomas received national attention after a photo of him working at an IHOP in Springfield, Illinois, was posted on the company’s Facebook page. Joe was pictured as he helped a disabled woman eat her meal.

The disabled woman and her husband have been regulars at the restaurant for years.

Since the photo was posted, hw has been offered the opportunity to become a nurse. Despite all the support, he sees no reason to make a fuss.

He says, “I am out there to help anyone if I can, don’t really look for anything in return, just have a good day and that’s it”.

SOURCE