John Tumpane, a Major League Baseball umpire, was in Pittsburgh before a game and was jogging over the Roberto Clemente Bridge when he saw a woman climb over the railing about to jump.

An MLB umpire saved a woman from falling off a bridge near PNC Park https://t.co/c5z7xIwOyy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 29, 2017

Tumpane was able to wrap his arms around the woman and convince her not to jump before police arrived.

Great humans doing great things for other humans.