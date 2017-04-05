Good News: Toddler Shuts Down Cashier Who Questioned Doll Choice

Brandi Benner recently took her 2-year-old daughter, Sophia, to Target to pick out a gift after a month of successful potty training.

Sophia chose a dark-skinned doctor doll, but as they were checking out, the cashier asked Sophia, “Are you sure this is the doll you want, honey?” Sophia responded, “Yes please!” and then the cashier said, “But she doesn’t look like you. We have lots of other dolls that look more like you,” Sophia shot back: “Yes, she does. She’s a doctor like I’m a doctor. And I’m a pretty girl and she’s a pretty girl. See her pretty hair? And see her stethoscope?”

Brandi shared the story on Facebook, saying it “confirmed my belief that we aren’t born with the idea that color matters. Skin comes in different colors just like hair and eyes and every shade is beautiful.”

