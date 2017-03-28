Good News: Runners Help Woman Finish Race

The ultimate in sportsmanship was on display at the Philadelphia Love Run Half Marathon when three runners stopped their race to help a woman to the finish line.
The woman was spotted nearly falling over with exhaustion a few hundred yards from the finish line.
Two of the guys caught her before she fell and one guy carried her to the finish line.
One of the guys said: ‘We were just under that two hour mark, and most people were aiming for that two hour mark, and I figured she probably trained hard so why shouldn’t she hit it, you know?’
The men handed her over to medics, who took the woman away in a wheelchair.