Kelly Bushey Walker is the bride who had car trouble, and wasn’t going to make it to her own wedding! But a sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina gave her a lift and saved the day!.

Kelly and her bridesmaids were on the way to the church when their limo broke down. A short time later, the bridal party was able to wave down the deputy who was patrolling in the area.

The officer got her to the church in time and made her first ride in a cop car… enjoyable. 😀