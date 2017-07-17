Good News: Ex-Convict Misses Job Interview to Save Driver

Aaron Tucker, an ex-convict, was on his way to a job interview in hopes of turning his life around after serving nearly two years in prison.

He witnessed a serious car crash with an overturned vehicle. Without hesitation, Aaron hopped off the bus to help, despite the bus driver telling him he wouldn’t be able to get back on.

He and workers from a nearby auto repair shop pulled the injured driver from the wrecked car. He was then taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. Aaron said, “Someone needed my help, and that’s what I did. I helped them.”

He missed his interview, but said he has no regrets saying, “If it happened again, I’m going to continue to do it, because it’s the right thing.”

Word spread quickly through town, and now someone has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for him and his family to help get them back on their feet. So far, it’s gotten more than $50,000 in donations from hundreds of people!

Oh and his potential employer has also agreed to give Aaron Tucker a second chance at that job interview.