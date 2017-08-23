Good News: Eclipse Proposal

Hunter Sawyer used the solar eclipse as a backdrop to propose to his girlfriend.

The man invited his girlfriend, Elaina Bullard to Hanging Rock State Park on Monday. She thought they were going for a picnic and to watch the eclipse like everyone else.

They climbed up to their vantage point high in the rocks. And when it was time for totality, Elaina was looking at the eclipse and Hunter got out the ring.

He then got on his knee and when she looked down he proposed to her… she said yes.

The couple have known each other since they were three. He says, “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime happening and you’re a once-in-a-lifetime girl.”