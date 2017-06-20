Good News: 167 Drivers Pay-It-Forward

These stories are always great to hear! 167 drivers paid-it-forward Sunday at a Scottsburg McDonald’s drive-thru.

Good deeds under the Golden Arches! Shoutout to the 167 who took #PayItForward to the next level last night! https://t.co/JxhkwVDSgC — McDonald's KYANA (@McDKentuckiana) June 20, 2017

It began when one lady noticed a father behind her getting a bunch of Happy Meals and decided to pick up his tab for Father’s Day. He recognized the generosity and picked up the tab for the car behind him.

WDRB 41 Louisville News

The generosity stretched the rest of the day until closing!