Good News: 167 Drivers Pay-It-Forward
By Ben Davis
Jun 20, 2017 @ 5:28 AM
These stories are always great to hear! 167 drivers paid-it-forward Sunday at a Scottsburg McDonald’s drive-thru.

It began when one lady noticed a father behind her getting a bunch of Happy Meals and decided to pick up his tab for Father’s Day.  He recognized the generosity and picked up the tab for the car behind him.

The generosity stretched the rest of the day until closing!

