Good News: 10 Year-Old Delivers Baby Brother and Saves His Life

Ashly Moreau went to use the bathroom August 11th at her home in Sulphur, Louisiana, and was shocked to find her unborn baby’s feet hanging out of her!

She was in labor, and the baby—not due until September 20th—was in breech position. While grandma called for help, 10-year-old Jayden helped his mom, who was bleeding on the bathroom floor.

Jayden jumped into action pulling while his mom pushed, and they were able to deliver the baby. Jayden then ran to get a nasal aspirator and was able to get his brother breathing.

Paramedics arrived and took Ashly and the baby to the hospital. Doctors say without Jayden, his mother and the baby could have died.