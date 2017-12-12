Golden Globe Nominations Are Out

Nominations for the 75th Golden Globes were announced yesterday, and Guillermo Del Toro’s magical love story The Shape Of Water leads with 7 nods. Steven Spielberg’s journalism drama The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with 6 nods each. HBO’s Big Little Lies led all TV shows with 6 nominations. Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon will duke it out for Best Actress in a MiniSeries or TV Movie for “Big Little Lies” against Jessica Biel in “The Sinner”, and Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon both from “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

James Franco got a nomination in the best actor category for his method turn in The Disaster Artist.

Seth Meyers will host the show airing January 7th on NBC.



