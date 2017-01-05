There Is a GoFundMe Page for Justin Bieber’s Former Dog, Todd…

Photo credit: Instagram @toddthestud

Merry xmas A photo posted by Todd (@toddthestud) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:00am PST

Justin Bieber gave up his beloved dog, Todd, to one of his dancers — and now the puppy needs life-saving surgery. Dancer C.J. Salvador adopted the dog from Justin this year, after he admitted that he couldn’t care for him due to his hectic work schedule. At a recent check-up, Salvador discovered that 7-month-old Todd suffers from severe hip dysplacia, which will rob him of his ability to walk by the time he turns one. Veterinarians can save Todd, but the surgery is expensive, so C.J. started a GoFundMe to raise money for the operation. In light of the news, Justin has been facing a backlash for abandoning the sick dog, but C.J. says that’s not the case. The good news is that 101 donors (including Jaden Smith) raised $8700 (more than the $8000 goal) in one day to fund the operation so Todd will be able to get the help he needs.

SOURCE