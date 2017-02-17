The Goat And The UPS Driver: A Love Story

By Kelly K
|
Feb 17, 6:38 AM

A Tennessee shelter for abused animals revealed the unusual friendship that developed between a goat and her favorite human, the UPS delivery driver.

 The 18-year-old goat, Pearl, is “in love with” the UPS driver.

When she hears his truck pull up she runs to see him. She waits outside his truck for him and sometimes gets impatient and goes right in. The UPS driver brings peanut butter treats for her and giver her lots of love.

The UPS man said no matter what kind of day he is having, Pearl makes everything better.

 

