Gnome Thief Busted…LMPD Twitter Game On Point
By Kelly K
|
Jul 5, 2018 @ 12:12 PM

So LMPD busted a perp swiping garden gnomes in the Highlands, and now those gnomes need to find their way back home!

Btw…those hashtags are giving us LIFE. LOL

A bunch of stolen property was found in a garage: gnomes, bikes (including a police bike?!?)…

even ferns!

If you are missing stuff, here’s when you can come get it:

Kudos to the LMPD for cracking the case…and for that Twitter game!

 

