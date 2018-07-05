Gnome Thief Busted…LMPD Twitter Game On Point

So LMPD busted a perp swiping garden gnomes in the Highlands, and now those gnomes need to find their way back home!

Btw…those hashtags are giving us LIFE. LOL

A bunch of stolen property was found in a garage: gnomes, bikes (including a police bike?!?)…

Our thief was busy. Come pick up your stuff! pic.twitter.com/nHEt9mTiAE — LMPD (@LMPD) July 5, 2018

even ferns!

More stuff waiting to be claimed! pic.twitter.com/6I1lK8LoLO — LMPD (@LMPD) July 5, 2018

If you are missing stuff, here’s when you can come get it:

Are you a victim of the recent yard thefts in the 5th Division? Come to the 5th Division (2301 Douglass Blvd) today to view/recover your property! For more info, call 574-7636 July 5th 10am -3pm July 6th 10am-3pm July 7th 9am -12pm July 8th 9am-12pm July 9th -13th 10am -3pm — LMPD (@LMPD) July 5, 2018

Kudos to the LMPD for cracking the case…and for that Twitter game!