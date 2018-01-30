‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling is Dead of Apparent Suicide

According to TMZ:

Mark Salling is dead of an apparent suicide, according to law enforcement … TMZ has learned.

We’re told his body was found near a riverbed in Sunland … the area where he lived. We do not yet know the manner of death. We’re told he may have died after hanging himself. We’ve learned the address where Salling was found dead is a little league field near a creek.

The former “Glee” star was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors. Prosecutors say he had 50,000 images of underage children.

Sentencing in the case was set for March. He was expected to get 4 to 7 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Salling was 35.