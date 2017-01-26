Give A Cockroach For Valentine’s Day

If you are still searching for a Valentine’s Day gift, you might want to consider a hissing cockroach. You won’t be giving anyone an actual, living insect. Instead, you’re naming a cockroach after that special someone.

It will be one of the Bronx Zoo’s Madagascar hissing cockroaches. You pay $10 and the zoo send a digital certificate that you can give the person whom you’ve name the cockroach after.

If you up your contribution to $35, they’ll include a printed certificate and a box of chocolates or a lovely little stuffed cockroach. If you want both the candy and the plush roach, you can can have the whole package for $50.

All the proceeds support the Wildlife Conservation Society.