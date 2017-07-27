Girl Loses It When She Finds Out She’s Meeting Ed Sheeran

This girl absolutely LOSES it when she finds out she’s going to see and MEET Ed Sheeran!

I wish I could get this excited about anything. Now that I think about it, I might scream like a little girl if you told me we were going HERE.

For months, this little girl had been asking her parents to get her tickets to see Ed Sheeran. But as you may know, getting tickets to see that magnificent ginger has become a more and more difficult proposition. However, mom and dad came through. They scored the tickets and it doesn’t end there. They were also able to score meet and greets for her.

This just goes to show that ladies of all ages love Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran will be live at the KFC Yum! Center on September 7th. Keep listening to 99.1 DJX to win tickets and meet and greets. And, if you win, we’d love for you to show as much excitement as that little girl 😉