Girl Asks For Target-Themed Birthday Party and Her Parents Delivered

From the amount of time I spend at Target, this is my future child 1000%…

Three year-old Charlie, asked her parents for her upcoming birthday, if she could have a Target themed party.

Her mom Emily said, “I started asking her what kind of party she wanted. Right off the bat she said Target. I laughed and was like, ‘No, that’s not a party. Why not Trolls?’ But the more time went on I was like, ‘You know what? It’s different…let’s do it!'”

This 3-year-old asked for an epic Target-themed birthday party and her parents DELIVERED https://t.co/RRVAAcBQHo pic.twitter.com/g3SUxwugaD — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) October 25, 2017

Oh and she did it alright. Charlie’s parents DELIVERED by setting up a Target cafe, and shopping center stocked with toys, candy and bubbles. Her mom even went to a local Target and the store gave her a bunch of checkout bags for the party!

The cake was even covered in the store logo.

