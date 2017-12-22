This Gif Perfectly Sums Up Parenting Around Christmas
By Garfield
|
Dec 22, 2017 @ 4:35 PM
A woman pushes a baby stroller past oversized inflatable Santa Clauses amid a spell of subfreezing temperatures in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday Dec. 21, 2009. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Parenting around Christmas has to be harder and harder every year. Because with age comes doubt and with doubt, come questions we aren’t ready to answer yet.

If you’ve ever seen the movie “A Few Good Men”, then this animated gif about the magic of Santa Claus will hit ya where it counts. If you haven’t seen the movie, quickly go watch it and then come back to this gif. Trust me, it will make it so much better.

Caution, there is a little blasphemy at the end. But it comes from a place of love 😉

The conversation my son and I will have on Christmas Eve.

Sooner or later it happens…but we all hope for later. Much, much later.

