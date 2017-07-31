Ghostly Encounter Real or Fake?

SO MUCH NOPE!!

So this man, Frank Ramirez, recorded this video Friday night at a hotel in Harlingen, Texas and it’s gone viral. The video shows things around his hotel room moving on their own. He believes a ghost is in the room with him.

The SECOND that the phone first moved, I’d be like NOPE NOPE NOPE. I’m out ghost, you own all my belongings now. They are yours.

What do you think?? Full video below: