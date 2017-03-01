Ghost Photobombs 13-Year-Old’s Selfie

FB FRIENDS CHECK THIS OUT! This picture was taken by my 13 year old daughter earlier today at Paradise (the fishing… Posted by Jessica Ogletree on Saturday, February 25, 2017

A 13-year-old girl took a selfie while fishing with family in Georgia and may have caught a ghost on camera.

The photo is of the girl smiling on a boat, and behind her is her brother bending over in a green shirt and cap. Next to him appears to be the smiling face of a gentleman wearing a hat and possibly a suit… except no such person was actually there.

The family freaked, claiming no one else was even at the fishing spot except for their grandparents. Some think it’s fake, others are worried the guy was murdered and can’t rest. Or… that he could be a missing person and the other side is trying to tell them something. Others have even taken to posting photos of deceased men the man could be.

BYEEEE. Gotta go, scared.