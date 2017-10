The world is getting blessed with another 3 years of Keeping Up With The Kardashians invading your TV.

E! renewed it for five more cycles which means it’ll be on through 2020.

A network rep says, “We have aired 13 wildly successful seasons of the franchise as well as 11 spin-offs, and Season 14 is off to a strong start.”

BTW…Andy Cohen asked P!nk if she called out Kim on social media…

MORE HERE