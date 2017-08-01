Get Katy Perry Tickets By Volunteering

Some artists want to make a ton of money on ticket sales. Katy Perry just wants you to volunteer.

Well, that may be a little incorrect. Of course Katy wants to make a boatload of money on ticket sales for her “Witness” tour. She also wants to change lives! Fans who donate supplies to a local Boys and Girls Club chapter will be entered to win a pair of general admission tickets. Fans who donate their time and volunteer at a local Boys and Girls Club chapter will be entered to win VIP tickets AND a meet and greet with Katy!

So if you’ve been itchin’ to meet Katy, get down to the Boys and Girls Club and volunteer! Tickets to her show would be cool. But imagine the impact you can have on someone’s life!