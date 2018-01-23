Get Inside NF’s Head With This Video

People have been sleeping on NF for quite a few years. It looks like 2018 will be his coming out party and it’s gonna be a big one.

Nathan John Feuerstein, better known by his stage name NF has been making music since 2010. But not a lot of people know that. He’s been flying under the radar and making music that makes him happy. Underneath it all, though – the words tell the story of a kid from a broken home and lost his mother at a young age to a drug overdose.

Despite the tough background, NF has found positivity in all of it and now his name has been on the tip of every hip hop lover’s tongue. Videos like this explain exactly why.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t miss NF at Forecastle on the Waterfront this year. Click HERE to see the entire line-up and get your hands on tickets!