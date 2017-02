ALL MONSTERS GET READY!!!!!!! Lady Gaga is returning to the KFC Yum Center on November 13th and we have your presale information!

Pre-sale tickets will be available Friday, February 17 at 9am- Saturday, February 18 at 5pm.

Go to the link below and use the password: GAGA

http://www.ticketmaster.com/lady-gaga-joanne-world-tour-louisville-kentucky-11-13-2017/event/160052332319900B