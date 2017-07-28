How To Get Free Lipstick Tomorrow For National Lipstick Day!!

Tomorrow (Saturday July 29th) is National Lipstick Day!!

Didn’t even know it was a thing but not complaining becauseeee we can get free lipstick ladies!!

To celebrate the day, Mac is giving away free, full sized, lipsticks! Those babies are worth $17. At first I was like “there has to be a catch.” But NOPE. You can go to any Mac store or retailer, like Ulta or Sephora, and grab a free MAC lipstick while supplies last. No purchase necessary.

I will say, I’m sure they will run out quick so you may want to get there early.

If I camped out tonight would that be a little extra? Maybe, yes? Mmmmkay…

