Germantown Fast-Pitch Softball Allstars on the Road to the World Series!
By Ben Davis
|
Jul 16, 2018 @ 7:32 AM

Talk about a fairy-tale story!

At only ages 9 & 10, these 12 extraordinary girls have earned the 2018 ‘Summer Sizzler’ Championship Title, Runner-Up for the 2018 Kentucky State Title, and most recently Germantown Ballpark’s 1st EVER Fast-Pitch 2018 Ohio Valley Regional Title!  Now this crew has set it sights on the Babe Ruth World Series!

They will compete July 28 – August 4 in Jennings Beach, FL against teams as far away as China! This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for these very deserving young ladies and their time to shine.

Turns out, there are several area teams in different age divisions competing!

*Jtown U12

*Fern Creek U8

*Charlestown U14 (back to back state champs!!)

 

GOOD LUCK TO ALL OF OUR AREA TEAMS!!

