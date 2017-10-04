Georgia Will Rename City ‘Amazon’ to Score New Amazon HQ

Your move, southern Indiana! Stonecrest, Georgia is so desperate to score the new Amazon HQ that they’re willing to change the name of the city to Amazon!

With the new Amazon headquarters, comes 50,000 high-paying jobs. So it’s obvious why cities all over the United States would be champing at the bit to get Amazon to lay down some roots in their town. Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary had this to say about the potential name change:

“There are several major U.S. cities that want Amazon, but none has the branding opportunity we are now offering this visionary company,” Lary told The Atlanta Journal Constitution. “How could you not want your 21st century headquarters to be located in a city named Amazon?”

Wow, that’s bold!