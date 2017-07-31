George Cooney Suing Over Paparazzi Photos of Twins

The first photos of George Clooney’s newborn twins surfaced Friday — drawing threats of legal action from the actor.

The French magazine Voici put photos of the babies on its front cover. The snaps captured Clooney and his wife, Amal, cradling their 1½-month-old Ella and Alexander, at the couple’s Lake Como estate in Italy.

Soon after the magazine hit the stands, Clooney lashed out in a statement. “Over the last week, photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home,” Clooney seethed. “Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it.” Voici weakly defended their decision to publish the images, citing a response to “public demand.”