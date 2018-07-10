George Clooney Gets Hits By A Car While On A Scooter

George Clooney was taken to the hospital this morning after he was hit by a car on his way to the set of new series Catch 22…
#BREAKING: First pictures from #GeorgeClooney's accident in #Sardinia this morning (Giovanna Sanna). Clooney has been taken to Saint John Paul II Hospital and the injuries are not expected to be serious. pic.twitter.com/gScPrJ6Ix2
— Jon Haworth (@JonHaworth_) July 10, 2018
His wife Amal rushed to be with him at the hospital where he was treated for knee injuries and released. A late model Mercedes did not respect the right of way on the island of Sardinia and hit him. The driver called an ambulance.