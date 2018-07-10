George Clooney Gets Hits By A Car While On A Scooter
By Garfield
|
Jul 10, 2018 @ 9:28 AM

George Clooney was taken to the hospital this morning after he was hit by a car on his way to the set of new series Catch 22

His wife Amal rushed to be with him at the hospital where he was treated for knee injuries and released.  A late model Mercedes did not respect the right of way on the island of Sardinia and hit him.  The driver called an ambulance.

 

