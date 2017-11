Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 24th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lawrence is filling in for Jimmy Kimmel tonight on ABC. The musical act will be Lincoln Bridge. So, they called into the show today to chat a little bit about what’s going on.

I’ll be honest…having the opportunity to talk with J-Law was my Mt. Everest and I had no clue she was going to be on the phone until about 10 seconds before it began to ring. I had no clue what to say…so I just asked some really lame questions LOL! Talk about being star-struck…I was PETRIFIED!